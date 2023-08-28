Tycen Anderson named Defensive Player of the NFL Preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their preseason games on Saturday and are full steam ahead towards the regular season.

The Bengals’ secondary took a hit this offseason and will have several new names taking the field for them this season.

One of the players that we will see on the Bengals’ defense is Tycen Anderson, who is entering his second season in the league.

On Monday, PFF’s Gordon McGuinness released his preseason teams and revealed his preseason player awards.

Anderson was named McGuinness’ Defensive Player of the Preseason after his performance in the Bengals’ three games.

“Anderson finished the preseason with a 91.7 PFF coverage grade, primarily driven by his performance in the Bengals’ opener. He recorded two interceptions against the Packers in that first contest — one of which he returned for a touchdown.”

The Toledo product allowed just one catch on three targets across 81 preseason coverage snaps.

Anderson’s biggest issue was his tackling, as he missed three tackles in the preseason, with two coming in the finale.

It looks like the Bengals will have Nick Scott and Dax Hill as their starting safeties this season, but it looks like they have decent depth behind them with Anderson.