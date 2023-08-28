With future in doubt, Michael Thomas gives his jersey to Tycen Anderson

The Cincinnati Bengals have developed one of the best locker rooms in the NFL, with relationships between players at an all-time high.

This starts with leadership... Michael Thomas is a prime example of a true leader.

With the success Tycen Anderson had in preseason this year, the future for Thomas with the Bengals is currently unclear, as he appears likely to be let go during Tuesday’s final cuts.

That did not stop Thomas from not only being a good teammate and a great friend to Anderson.

Thomas gave Anderson his No. 31 jersey after the Bengals’ final preseason game against the Commanders.

“He’s my little bro,” Thomas said. “You said it. ‘Passing of the torch.’ If this is my last NFL game, I thank everyone,” according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Thomas went on to share that he has intentions to contribute in “Any capacity this team wants me.”

With the future of Thomas unclear, this sign of respect between him and Anderson is awesome to see and shows how special the Bengals locker room truly is.