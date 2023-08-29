Bengals roster cutdown tracker: Latest news, moves to the 53-man roster

Cutdown day is here in the NFL, which means Cincinnati Bengals roster cuts are due by 4 pm ET.

Follow along here in today’s live blog as the Bengals slowly get down to a 53-man roster by this afternoon and begin forming the 16-man practice squad, which should be announced Wednesday.

(Update: 8:52am): The Bengals’ first move announced was releasing defensive back Allan George. George was up against a lot of young talent in the cornerback room and the team has chosen to move on.

(Update: 9:37am): The Bengals released quarterback Trevor Siemian. After being signed as a free agent this off-season, Siemian wasn’t able to to beat out Jake Browning for the backup quarterback position.

(Update: 9:37am): The Bengals also waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. Signed after Joe Burrow’s calf strain, it was always an uphill battle for Sinnett to make the roster. Jordan Schultz reports the Bengals have interest in bringing him back on the practice squad.

(Update: 9:48am): The Bengals released veteran safety Michael Thomas. In a crowded safety room, signs pointed to Thomas’ exit. Jay Morrison reports that Thomas should be back in the building on the practice squad.

(Update: 10:07am): The Bengals have released veteran offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. Adeniji was a starter on the 2021 Super Bowl offensive line and is now on the open market for the first time in his pro career.

(Update: 10:20am): The Bengals have waived tight end Devin Asiasi. With the signing of Irv Smith Jr., the re-signing of Drew Sample and the performance of Tanner Hudson this preseason, Asiasi is the odd man out.

