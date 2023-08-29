Will Joe Burrow and/or Tee Higgins get contract extensions by Week 1?

We are just two weeks away from the start of the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023-24 season and the beginning of their quest for a return to the Super Bowl.

As the regular season nears, the question still remains if either Joe Burrow or Tee Higgins will have a contract extension by the time the season begins.

There is no doubt that the Bengals’ future success relies on keeping their offensive studs in Cincinnati.

For his career, Burrow has already thrown for 11,774 yards and 82 touchdowns while also being a Pro Bowler and the 2021 AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Higgins has hauled in 215 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career and has been a key to the success of the Bengals’ offense.

Both Burrow and Higgins were pivotal in the Bengals’ trip to the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season and their trip back to the AFC Championship game in 2022-23.

Back in early August, linebacker Logan Wilson signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $37.25 million.

When talking about the deal, Wilson noted that he hopes his deal helps open enough cap space to get others’ done at some point.

“I still think that this contract allows them to get those things done with guys, and hopefully, we’re able to keep them long-term as well,” Wilson said via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

“We are all rooting for each other,” Wilson said. “That’s also rare, because sometimes guys are just trying to get theirs. The whole team camaraderie we have is just rare, and that’s another reason I wanted to be a part of it.”

With that being said, do you think that Joe Burrow and/or Tee Higgins will have a contract extension done when the Bengals travel to face the Cleveland Browns on September 10th?

Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

