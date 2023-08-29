Cam Taylor-Britt could be the best corner in the league, says NFL Network’s Peter Schrager

Cam Taylor-Britt had a strong game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, and that got him the attention of national media.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager says that Taylor-Britt could challenge Sauce Gardner to be in the conversation for the best cornerback in the NFL. For that reason, the Bengals’ second year player out of Nebraska was listed as the #8 Breakout Player for 2023-24.

. @Pschrags Top 10 Breakout Players of the Year:



At #8, the @Bengals have a dynamic corner who'll be a household name this year: @CamTaylorBritt_



Schrager is high on both of Cincinnati’s recent Draft picks in the secondary, saying, “[Taylor-Britt] and Dax Hill are the two young guys in Lou Anarumo’s backfield, and they’re getting a ton of buzz this preseason.”

We know that Taylor-Britt and Chidobe Awuzie will be the two boundary corners and that Mike Hilton will be the starting slot corner. But who will fill out that position group? Does DJ Ivey have the final spot locked up or does Sydney Jones still have a chance of making the team?

