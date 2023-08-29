Charlie Jones finishes preseason strong

Rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones finished the preseason strong against the Washington Commanders, grabbing three passes on three targets for 32 yards.

The Purdue product made exactly the type of plays that the Bengals expect from him, the type of plays that Tyler Boyd currently makes; Jones sliced through the Washington defense to find pockets of space to keep the chains moving.

Charlie Jones put together a nice game to close out the pre season pic.twitter.com/VOCIXIXUP3 — mike (@bengals_sans) August 28, 2023

This after a solid performance in his second preseason (four receptions on seven targets for 36 yards).

Jones has the type of game that works with a cerebral quarterback like Joe Burrow. So it’s only a matter of time before he makes significant contributions in the most crucial moments of games.

The 6’ 0”, 188 pound receiver is essentially a roster lock on account of his fit with the team and the fact that he was drafted with an eye toward Boyd’s potential departure. Still, there is uncertainty elsewhere on the roster.

So who do we think will make it? Check out our roster cuts special below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: