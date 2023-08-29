Bengals 53-man roster set, plus a recap of all the cuts made

The Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster is set, and you can see it below as we officially enter the 2023 NFL season.

Quarterback : Joe Burrow and Jake Browning

Running Back : Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans

Wide Receiver : Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, and Andrei Iosivas

Tight End: Irv Smith, Mitchell Wilcox, and Drew Sample

Offensive Line : Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams, Max Scharping, Cody Ford, Trey Hill, D'Ante Smith, and Jackson Carman

Defensive Line : D.J. Reader, B.J. Hill, Josh Tupou, Zach Carter, Jay Tufele, Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample, and Myles Murphy

Linebacker : Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Joe Bachie

Defensive Back : Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, D.J. Turner, Jalen Davis, D.J. Ivey, Dax Hill, Nick Scott, Tycen Anderson, and Jordan Battle

: Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, D.J. Turner, Jalen Davis, D.J. Ivey, Dax Hill, Nick Scott, Tycen Anderson, and Jordan Battle Special Teams: Evan McPherson (K), Brad Robbins (P), and Cal Adomitis (LS)

And here is a recap of who was among the Bengals cuts and roster moves to get down to 53 players.

Placed one player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

OT La’el Collins (knee)

Placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list:

DT Tautala Pesefea Jr. (elbow)

CB Marvell Tell III (concussion)

Terminated the contracts of six vested veterans:

TE Tanner Hudson

CB Sidney Jones IV

WR Stanley Morgan

QB Trevor Siemian

WR Trent Taylor

S Michael J. Thomas

Waived 26 players: