Bengals 53-man roster set, plus a recap of all the cuts made

The Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster is set, and you can see it below as we officially enter the 2023 NFL season.
Bengals 53-Man Roster 2023
- Quarterback: Joe Burrow and Jake Browning
- Running Back: Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
- Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, and Andrei Iosivas
- Tight End: Irv Smith, Mitchell Wilcox, and Drew Sample
- Offensive Line: Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams, Max Scharping, Cody Ford, Trey Hill, D’Ante Smith, and Jackson Carman
- Defensive Line: D.J. Reader, B.J. Hill, Josh Tupou, Zach Carter, Jay Tufele, Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample, and Myles Murphy
- Linebacker: Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Joe Bachie
- Defensive Back: Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, D.J. Turner, Jalen Davis, D.J. Ivey, Dax Hill, Nick Scott, Tycen Anderson, and Jordan Battle
- Special Teams: Evan McPherson (K), Brad Robbins (P), and Cal Adomitis (LS)
And here is a recap of who was among the Bengals cuts and roster moves to get down to 53 players.
Placed one player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:
- OT La’el Collins (knee)
Placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list:
- DT Tautala Pesefea Jr. (elbow)
- CB Marvell Tell III (concussion)
Terminated the contracts of six vested veterans:
- TE Tanner Hudson
- CB Sidney Jones IV
- WR Stanley Morgan
- QB Trevor Siemian
- WR Trent Taylor
- S Michael J. Thomas
Waived 26 players:
- OT Hakeem Adeniji
- TE Devin Asiasi
- TE Nick Bowers
- S Larry Brooks
- G Ben Brown
- DE Owen Carney
- WR Malachi Carter
- P Drue Chrisman
- S Yusuf Corker
- DT Domenique Davis
- CB Allan George
- C Nate Gilliam
- DE Jeff Gunter
- LB Shaka Heyward
- WR Mac Hippenhammer
- WR Shedrick Jackson
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- LB Keandre Jones
- G Jaxson Kirkland
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- LB Jaylen Moody
- LB Tyler Murray
- RB Jacob Saylors
- QB Reid Sinnett
- TE Christian Trahan
- RB Calvin Tyler Jr.
