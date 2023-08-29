 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Bengals 53-Man Roster

Bengals 53-man roster set, plus a recap of all the cuts made

A look at the Cincinnati Bengals roster heading into the 2023 NFL season.

By Jason Marcum
The Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster is set, and you can see it below as we officially enter the 2023 NFL season.

Bengals 53-Man Roster 2023

  • Quarterback: Joe Burrow and Jake Browning
  • Running Back: Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
  • Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, and Andrei Iosivas
  • Tight End: Irv Smith, Mitchell Wilcox, and Drew Sample
  • Offensive Line: Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams, Max Scharping, Cody Ford, Trey Hill, D’Ante Smith, and Jackson Carman
  • Defensive Line: D.J. Reader, B.J. Hill, Josh Tupou, Zach Carter, Jay Tufele, Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample, and Myles Murphy
  • Linebacker: Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Joe Bachie
  • Defensive Back: Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, D.J. Turner, Jalen Davis, D.J. Ivey, Dax Hill, Nick Scott, Tycen Anderson, and Jordan Battle
  • Special Teams: Evan McPherson (K), Brad Robbins (P), and Cal Adomitis (LS)

And here is a recap of who was among the Bengals cuts and roster moves to get down to 53 players.

Placed one player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

  • OT La’el Collins (knee)

Placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list:

  • DT Tautala Pesefea Jr. (elbow)
  • CB Marvell Tell III (concussion)

Terminated the contracts of six vested veterans:

  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • CB Sidney Jones IV
  • WR Stanley Morgan
  • QB Trevor Siemian
  • WR Trent Taylor
  • S Michael J. Thomas

Waived 26 players:

  • OT Hakeem Adeniji
  • TE Devin Asiasi
  • TE Nick Bowers
  • S Larry Brooks
  • G Ben Brown
  • DE Owen Carney
  • WR Malachi Carter
  • P Drue Chrisman
  • S Yusuf Corker
  • DT Domenique Davis
  • CB Allan George
  • C Nate Gilliam
  • DE Jeff Gunter
  • LB Shaka Heyward
  • WR Mac Hippenhammer
  • WR Shedrick Jackson
  • DE Raymond Johnson III
  • LB Keandre Jones
  • G Jaxson Kirkland
  • WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  • LB Jaylen Moody
  • LB Tyler Murray
  • RB Jacob Saylors
  • QB Reid Sinnett
  • TE Christian Trahan
  • RB Calvin Tyler Jr.

