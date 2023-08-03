Joe Mixon has sight set on Bengals rushing records

The Cincinnati Bengals have some great running backs in their franchise history, including Corey Dillon, James Brooks, Rudi Johnson, Ickey Woods, Pete Johnson, and others.

With Joe Mixon taking a pay cut recently, it is clear the star running back is looking to spend as much time as he can with the Bengals.

Bengals great James Brooks recently shared his thoughts about Mixon with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com,

“I think (Mixon is) a heck of a back. I like his versatility,” Brooks says. “I told him, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing. Believe in yourself. Because I believe in you.’”

Corey Dillon currently holds the Bengals record with 8,061 yards, followed by Brooks with 6,447.

Joe Mixon currently sits at 5,378 yards.

Mixon shared his opinion on the guys in front of him.

“It’s great to be able to be in the same conversation with these guys. I have nothing but appreciation for the way he (Dillon) ran the ball,” Mixon said, according to Hobson.

The Bengals starting running back also shared his thoughts on the upcoming season,

“Look at the year we went to the Super Bowl. That’s literally what you’ll see this year. If not more. You’ll see more. But I’ve always had a big role in this offense. That will never change. At least while I’m here. But at the same time, I’ll just try to be the best player out there. To help my team win.”

The Bengals’ offense has an opportunity to elevate its game this season with the best offensive line in recent years.