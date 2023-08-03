Three and Out Podcast: Bengals locker room atmosphere, Joe’s leg, and Jason’s beard

We’re already halfway through training camp, which means live NFL football is oh-so-close to being back in our lives!

This week we tackled how we perceive the Cincinnati Bengals locker room atmosphere based on clips we’ve seen online of the players interacting with each other, as well as how other players on other teams interact (mostly the Cowboys and Steelers). We also discuss Joe Burrow’s leg, what a dozen means, and how terrible my beard is.

Enjoy!

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. If you want to check out our podcasts, it’s available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. Who Dey!