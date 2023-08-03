Bengals Training Camp: Thursday open thread and daily question

The Cincinnati Bengals are back to the grind as training camp is now halfway over with the seventh official practice taking place today. Tonight is also the official start of the NFL preseason as the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

With that in mind, our next daily question is a simple one: How will the Bengals fare against the Browns this season?

For all the success the Bengals have had recently, the Browns have won five of six and eight of 10 in this series. The Bengals also haven’t won in Cleveland since October 1st of 2017.

These two teams will face off in Week 1 in Cleveland, so the Bengals will need to end those road woes if they’re going to start this season 1-0.

Come discuss it all in today’s training camp open thread! And follow this Twitter list for updates straight from the Paycor Stadium practice fields!

Also, check out our latest podcasts below!