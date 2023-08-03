 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals Training Camp: Day 7 Twitter recap and highlights

The Bengals’ newest tight end seems to be taking advantage of the attention the rest of the offense is getting.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

The second day for the Cincinnati Bengals in pads has shown us a little better idea of what this team is made of going into the season. Quarterback Joe Burrow was still out with his calf strain, but the offense was still able to make some noise.

Here are some quick notes from the Twitter roundup:

Irv Smith Jr. continues to fit in nicely

Many were/are concerned over the depth at the tight end position after the team lost Hayden Hurst via free agency. Then again, around this time last year, people still weren’t sold on Hurst being the starter going into the season.

All of that is to say that Smith had himself quite the day finding the openings in the defense, which has been a consistent theme throughout training camp.

Here are a few highlights.

Rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas finds his stride

The Princeton wide receiver that Cincinnati took in the final round of the NFL Draft seems to be catching on. It was clear coming out of college that he had all the physical ability in the world, but he would have to take time to adjust to the NFL level.

He still isn’t quite at that level, but it is fun to see and hear that he is making progress.

Big guys up front have themselves a day

The Bengals made huge news when they went out and signed Orlando Brown Jr. during free agency. This added to an already upgraded offensive line from last season that ran into just a slew of injuries to end the season.

Now that the pads are on, we can really see how improved this unit looks.

Trenton Irwin makes the catch of camp thus far

Toward the end of practice, Trenton Irwin made one of the best catches you’ll see in any training camp this year, and it was for six!

Irwin hasn’t gotten much attention this camp, largely due to the Chase/Higgins/Boyd trio, but also because Cincinnati drafted two wide receivers in Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas. That put Irwin’s roster spot in a bit of danger, but don’t tell him that. He’s once again making a good case as one of the best 53 players on the roster.

Charlie Jones injury

Unfortunately, Bengals rookie receiver Charlie Jones appeared to injure his arm/shoulder late in today’s practice. It’s unclear how serious it is and if Jones will miss any time.

Prior to this, Jones was having a solid camp that included several nice grabs today.

Other updates

Here are some of the quick updates from Thursday’s practice.

