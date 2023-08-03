Bengals Training Camp: Day 7 Twitter recap and highlights

The second day for the Cincinnati Bengals in pads has shown us a little better idea of what this team is made of going into the season. Quarterback Joe Burrow was still out with his calf strain, but the offense was still able to make some noise.

Here are some quick notes from the Twitter roundup:

Irv Smith Jr. continues to fit in nicely

Many were/are concerned over the depth at the tight end position after the team lost Hayden Hurst via free agency. Then again, around this time last year, people still weren’t sold on Hurst being the starter going into the season.

All of that is to say that Smith had himself quite the day finding the openings in the defense, which has been a consistent theme throughout training camp.

Here are a few highlights.

Sidney Jones starting in Chido’s place today instead of DJ Turner.



Irv Smith with 2 catches over the middle this 11 period pic.twitter.com/UJiNsv9xVh — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) August 3, 2023

#BengalsCamp Irv Smith doing some work!! pic.twitter.com/kCNuE9pEEY — Sports with Strawberry Ice (@JeffATrennepohl) August 3, 2023

Rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas finds his stride

The Princeton wide receiver that Cincinnati took in the final round of the NFL Draft seems to be catching on. It was clear coming out of college that he had all the physical ability in the world, but he would have to take time to adjust to the NFL level.

He still isn’t quite at that level, but it is fun to see and hear that he is making progress.

Andrei Iosivas has caught a bunch of back shoulder passes this summer, and he said he has been setting up a deep ball. Really nice catch there on a go ball down the sideline. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 3, 2023

Big guys up front have themselves a day

The Bengals made huge news when they went out and signed Orlando Brown Jr. during free agency. This added to an already upgraded offensive line from last season that ran into just a slew of injuries to end the season.

Now that the pads are on, we can really see how improved this unit looks.

Joe Mixon has his best run of camp in 11 on 11s. Jonah Williams opened up a great hole with a great block from the right side.



The Bengals are really encouraged with Williams’ progress. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 3, 2023

Trenton Irwin makes the catch of camp thus far

Toward the end of practice, Trenton Irwin made one of the best catches you’ll see in any training camp this year, and it was for six!

Irwin hasn’t gotten much attention this camp, largely due to the Chase/Higgins/Boyd trio, but also because Cincinnati drafted two wide receivers in Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas. That put Irwin’s roster spot in a bit of danger, but don’t tell him that. He’s once again making a good case as one of the best 53 players on the roster.

Unfortunately, Bengals rookie receiver Charlie Jones appeared to injure his arm/shoulder late in today’s practice. It’s unclear how serious it is and if Jones will miss any time.

Prior to this, Jones was having a solid camp that included several nice grabs today.

Charlie Jones is being tended to by trainers. He made a diving catch in the previous team period. It looks like they’re evaluating his left arm/shoulder. Here’s a look at the catch⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zYENWVmKko — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 3, 2023

Bengals rookie Charlie Jones leaves in a cart after injuring left shoulder pic.twitter.com/lTc6PrFCng — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 3, 2023

Other updates

Here are some of the quick updates from Thursday’s practice.

Tee with the concentration to catch behind his body with wilson reading the play well. pic.twitter.com/WfbZlF8poO — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) August 3, 2023

When ur team is , they will come! Who Dey nation has showed up for all the practices…WhoDey! @Bengals #Bengals #TonyDaTiger #FanOfFans pic.twitter.com/7fqNL3OZWS — Tony Da Tiger (@TonyDaTiger96) August 3, 2023

Andrei Iosivas on his Bengals practice-ending touchdown Thursday. "It was pretty hype." pic.twitter.com/yvHvtYUz39 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 3, 2023

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt has had a really nice camp so far and today might be his best day. Already with 2 pass deflections in 1-on-1s today.



The duo of him and Chido Awuzie has the potential to be really good pic.twitter.com/3eFO3wHG27 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 3, 2023

Rookie Chase Brown coming at you at Bengals camp Thursday pic.twitter.com/7poHJWUJ0c — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 3, 2023

Have heard absolutely nothing about jalen davis this camp but here he is defending a charlie jones fade. Browning’s throw needs more air. pic.twitter.com/05THNYe6W6 — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) August 3, 2023

Here is the coolest clip I have from today. Tough to tweet and watch! Ja'Marr on the go ball coming at you.



Good look for the sideline against single high and backers in the A Gaps, notice also Myles Murphy and Ossai on the right side pic.twitter.com/VKSWjzjI4T — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) August 3, 2023

Charlie Jones in #Bengals locker room asked him if he is ok? “Yeah” — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) August 3, 2023

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and like our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!