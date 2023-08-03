 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlie Jones suffers injury at Bengals practice

Jones appeared to injure his shoulder after making a great diving catch.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: JUL 28 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals nearly made it out of Thursday's practice without a notable injury. However, wide receiver Charlie Jones suffered an injury late in practice, which led to him being carted to the locker room.

Following a great diving grab during 11-on-11 work, Jones went to the sideline to be examined by trainers while favoring his left arm/shoulder.

After several minutes, Jones was carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Thankfully, Jones later said he was fine during locker-room interviews.

A fourth-round rookie out of Purdue, Jones has been having a solid camp thus far as he looks to earn playing time on a roster that already has Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd commanding most of the targets. With Boyd almost a lock to be gone next year when his contract expires, the hope was Jones could develop into a suitable replacement over the next year while also potentially contributing as a punt returner.

We will update this story if more details on Jones’ injury become available.

In This Stream

Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know

View all 46 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...