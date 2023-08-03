 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH Trenton Irwin makes a spectacular TD grab in Bengals practice

This was a beauty.

By Jason Marcum
Trenton Irwin had himself a day during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Thursday session of training camp, including one of the best catches you’ll see in any NFL training camp this year.

Irwin’s highlight-reel grab came during 11-on-11 work, where he made a beautiful one-handed snag in the end zone over Cam Taylor-Britt, who has had a great camp in his own right on defense.

Check it out below.

And I absolutely love the sound of the fan reaction. Was this a training camp practice, or a regular-season clash with Baltimore?

Irwin certainly needs a big camp to solidify his spot in a loaded wide receiver room, and with plays like this, it’s hard to see him not making the Bengals’ 53-man roster.

