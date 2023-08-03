WATCH Trenton Irwin makes a spectacular TD grab in Bengals practice

Trenton Irwin had himself a day during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Thursday session of training camp, including one of the best catches you’ll see in any NFL training camp this year.

Irwin’s highlight-reel grab came during 11-on-11 work, where he made a beautiful one-handed snag in the end zone over Cam Taylor-Britt, who has had a great camp in his own right on defense.

Check it out below.

Trenton Irwin with the catch of the day pic.twitter.com/RUnz1wds9Q — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) August 3, 2023

Trenton Irwin goodness gracious. Ridiculous.



Catch of the day (of camp?). #Bengals pic.twitter.com/aPMs1DoY25 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 3, 2023

And I absolutely love the sound of the fan reaction. Was this a training camp practice, or a regular-season clash with Baltimore?

Irwin certainly needs a big camp to solidify his spot in a loaded wide receiver room, and with plays like this, it’s hard to see him not making the Bengals’ 53-man roster.

3. Trenton Irwin made a spectacular one-handed TD catch and is having a strong camp (this TD was from Tuesday).

“Shoot, sometimes you see these guys make these plays and you’re like, ‘Frick, how is that possible?’” said Siemian. “Trenton’s been making plays like that all camp.” pic.twitter.com/DwkW6AFeMJ — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 3, 2023

Trenton Irwin on his highlight reel grab for TD at Bengals Thursday pic.twitter.com/Rvgv3yEub6 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 3, 2023

Be sure to check out all of our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!