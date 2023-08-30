How will Bengals fare vs. Browns in the 2023 Battle of Ohio?

The Cincinnati Bengals open and close the 2023 regular season against the Cleveland Browns. The first game in the “Battle of Ohio” is just “several” (whatever that means) days away.

The Bengals have had their troubles with the Browns over the last couple years, as the team up north has gotten the best of them more often than not since Joe Burrow was drafted.

Is this the year the Bengals finally cast their shadow over the entire division and not just over Baltimore and Pittsburgh? What do you think the Bengals' record against the Browns will be after the final whistle blows on January 7, 2024?

Let us know below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/1H5JUR/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.