Bengals News (8/30): Practice Squad Roster

Bengals 2023 Practice Squad Tracker: Who is staying in Cincinnati?

Keep track on who makes the Bengals' initial 2023 practice squad.

Zac Taylor's Youngest and Deepest Bengals Plot Next Moves

With just two quarterbacks on the roster and Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow not practicing since July 27 with a strained calf, could the Bengals be in the market for a practice squad quarterback with one of those moves?

Breakdown of Bengals 53 Man Roster for 2023 Season

The first draft of the deepest Bengals roster in recent memory has the best of both worlds with an intact core and an average age a year younger than last year's team that went to the AFC title game for the second straight season.

Important to note that of the six players (Hudson, Jones, Morgan, Siemian, Taylor and Thomas) terminated as vested vets, they don't have to clear waivers. They are free agents and can re-sign with Bengals tomorrow as Bengals form PS. Expect Morgan, Thomas, to do exactly that. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 29, 2023

What Changes Could Be Coming After Bengals Announce 53-Man Roster?

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced their youngest 53-man roster of the Zac Taylor era. Per the team’s website, the average age is 25.4 years. Last year, the Browns had the league’s youngest roster after cutdown day, averaging 25.6 years.

Cincinnati Bengals get down to 53 player roster on cutdown day

“It’s the hardest because you have a higher number of quality players that are worthy of being on it as opposed to maybe there are years where you have 49 or 50 and you’re trying to sort through it,” coach Taylor said. “It can be difficult that way, too. But I think this year, I thought our 90-man roster was as strong as it’s ever been. Obviously, that leads to more difficult decisions there for the final 53.”

3 already cut players the Bengals could claim off waivers

This is where the Bengals can do some damage. The cut players head to the waiver wire where every team will have a chance to put in waiver claims. If the player passes through waivers, they can then sign wherever they'd like, assuming the team is also interested in bringing them on.

Bengals roster: Here's who Cincinnati cut to get to 53 players

The Bengals and every other team in the league must trim their rosters to 53 men for the regular season. Cincinnati invited more than 90 players to training camp to fill its depth chart on offense, defense and special teams. Here is the full list of roster moves reported by the team.

Bengals practice squad candidates ahead of final cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t just have to formulate a 53-man roster in the coming days — the team has a chance to put players on a practice squad, too.

Breaking down what Bengals practice squad might look like

The Cincinnati Bengals have to clip their roster to 53 players by 4:00 EST on Tuesday. After they do that, they can keep 16 players for their practice squad. These players will practice with the team and if injuries occur, can be elevated to the active roster.

Around the league

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2023 season

In the lead up to the 2023 NFL regular season, all 32 teams had to meet three separate roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Due to a resolution proposal that was approved in March at the Annual League Meeting, teams have to meet only one cutdown date this year -- rosters must be trimmed to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.

Patriots waive backup QBs Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham in surprising cutdown day cuts

The Patriots weren't done shaking up their QB room on Tuesday's deadline for teams to reduce their rosters to 53 as they also waived rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The two moves leave New England currently with one QB on its roster: starter Mac Jones.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list after no trade, will miss at least four games

The Colts will keep Taylor on the physically unable to perform list, indicating a trade involving the star running back is not imminent, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources. The team later announced Taylor officially was placed on the PUP list.

Trey Lance 'had a big smile' when he found out he was traded to Cowboys

"I really tried to not expect anything one way or another, but I can say that when I heard 'Cowboys,' I had a big smile on my face," Lance said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. "I was very excited to be here."