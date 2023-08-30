 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Bengals 53-Man Roster

Analysis of Bengals signing Will Grier to practice squad

Cincinnati gets much needed potential behind Joe Burrow.

By Dadio Makdook
NFL: Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After a sterling preseason, Will Grier, who was just cut by the Dallas Cowboys, has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

Grier was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers back in 2019, and he struggled in the three games in which he played, with four interceptions, zero touchdowns, and a QB rating of 33.2.

However, he has been a revelation for the Cowboys this summer, with solid performances in all three preseason games. In the final contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, Grier completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He added another 53 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

If anything, Grier offers higher upside than what the Bengals have behind Joe Burrow right now. He brings greater accuracy and mobility than what Cincinnati saw from Jake Browning or Trevor Siemian this offseason.

Still, this is just the practice squad. Grier, who is 28 years old, will need to quickly learn Zac Taylor’s playbook. And then, perhaps in a few weeks, he may be a potential replacement for Browning as QB2. We shall see.

