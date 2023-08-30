Trent Taylor signs with Bears, per report

As the Cincinnati Bengals finalized their 53-man roster yesterday, they were forced to part ways with some familiar faces from the last two successful seasons. One of the biggest areas that will feel the impact is special teams.

According to Ian Rapoport, former Bengals wide receiver and return man Trent Taylor has signed to the Chicago Bears active roster.

Former #Bengals punt returner and slot Trent Taylor is signing to the #Bears active roster, source said. He led the League in punt returns over 20 yards last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2023

With only eight catches for 103 yards in two seasons, Taylor never really had much impact on the offensive side of the ball. However, his crucial catch on a two-point conversion in the 2021 AFC Championship Game is one Bengals fans won’t soon forget.

As Rapoport points out, Taylor did lead the league in punt returns of 20 yards last season. The Bengals will look to rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones to fill Taylor’s role and hopefully find the same success.

Taylor was a potential candidate to return on the practice squad, but the Bears elected to sign him to their active roster and give him a chance to make an impact.

Best wishes to Trent as he finds a new home in the Windy City!