Joe Burrow returns to practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has made his return to practice for the first time since July 27th, when he suffered a calf injury.

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Burrow made his way to the Paycor Stadium practice fields wearing a jersey and pads with his helmet, but it sounds like he did not get in a full session as the team is now preparing for the Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

Related 2023 Bengals Practice Squad

This comes after head coach Zac Taylor gave us the ole “We’ll see” when asked on Tuesday if Burrow would practice this week. Taylor also made it clear that Burrow’s absence had nothing to do with his contract talks, so don’t assume his return to practice means an extension is imminent.

Still, wonderful to see!

Doesn’t sound like Joe Burrow practiced in full today. Orlando Brown told me he looked good in the reps he did take, though.



Surely the Bengals are being smart with how they bring him back #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 30, 2023

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is back for practice. pic.twitter.com/zzv9F5LZAq — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 30, 2023

Joe Burrow returns to Bengals practice for the first time since right calf injury on July 27. No wrap on his right leg pic.twitter.com/9zQxJi310y — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 30, 2023

It’s been a full month since Burrow first injured his calf on just the second day of training camp, which caused him to miss the rest of camp and the entire preseason.

Thankfully, Burrow and the offense have two weeks of practice sessions to get back in sync before the September 10th opener in Cleveland.

And outside of the reported high ankle sprain for backup defensive end Joseph Ossai, it appears most of the roster is as healthy as one could hope for entering Week 1.

Here’s to hoping that stays a consistent theme throughout the 2023 season for the Bengals.

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it will be available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, forever and ever, Who Dey!!!