Demetric Felton joining Bengals, per report

The plan is for for the former Browns RB to join the practice squad.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their initial practice squad, which is currently at 14 players.

It sounds like player No. 15 is already in the fold, as the Bengals are reportedly signing running back Demetric Felton to the practice squad. The Cleveland Browns just waived Felton during final roster cuts.

NFL Draft Diamonds had the news first.

A sixth-round pick by way of the UCLA Bruins in the 2021 NFL Draft, Felton has spent the past two seasons in Cleveland. In 24 games (four starts), Felton has just eight carries for 20 yards and one touchdown. He’s been more of a threat in the passing game, hauling in 20 passes (25 targets) for 189 yards and two scores. In fact, he mainly lined up at wide receiver when in games for the Browns.

Felton also worked as a returner on special teams in 2021, returning 32 punts for 227 yards (7.1 avg) and nine kickoffs for 172 yards (19.1 avg). He was named to PFWA’s 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team as a punt returner.

Unfortunately, Felton had trouble with muffed punts and ended up rarely touching the ball in 2022. Even so, Felton does give the Bengals some depth at receiver, running back, and returner, which makes him a very solid practice squad addition.

This preseason, Felton had 28 carries for 122 yards (4.4 avg) and one score to go with six catches for 27 yards.

Oh, and we can’t forget the Bengals face the Browns in Week 1 to open the regular season.

