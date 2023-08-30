2023 Bengals Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their initial practice squad, which is currently 14 players.

Among the 13 players signed who were part of the Bengals’ roster during training camp and the preseason include:

S Michael J. Thomas

DT Domenique Davis

CB Allan George

C Nate Gilliam

DE Jeff Gunter

LB Shaka Heyward

TE Tanner Hudson

WR Shedrick Jackson

CB Sidney Jones IV

G Jaxson Kirkland

WR Kwamie Lassiter II

WR Stanley Morgan

LB Tyler Murray

Great to see Michael Thomas, Stanley Morgan, and Tanner Hudson back. Those were guys more than worthy of 53-man roster spots. I’d guess they’ll all three get call-ups this season if they don’t sign to a 53-man roster outright.

In addition, the Bengals signed Will Grier to the practice squad. A fifth-year player out of West Virginia, Grier was originally a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2019. He spent his first two seasons (2019-20) with the Panthers, then spent the past two years (’21-22) as well as this preseason with the Dallas Cowboys. He started two regular-season games for Carolina in 2019, completing 28 of 52 passes for 228 yards.

The Bengals’ practice squad currently is two spots shy of the 16-player limit.