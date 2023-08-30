 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: James Rapien Joins the Show!

The Locked on Bengals co-host and head man over at Sports Illustrated’s All Bengals chats about the Bengals’ roster.

By Anthony Cosenza
The crew has an outstanding guest once again this week! Just in time for the roster news that dropped on Tuesday afternoon, Jim, James, Jamie, Tom and the gang welcome in James Rapien from the Locked on Bengals podcast and SI’s All Bengals website.

On tap is the discussion about the latest cuts, roster outlook and practice squad developments. Additionally, they tee up the return of Joe Burrow, which occurred Wednesday.

Tun in every Tuesday night for the live show, or catch it afterward!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

