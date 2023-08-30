Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: James Rapien Joins the Show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

The crew has an outstanding guest once again this week! Just in time for the roster news that dropped on Tuesday afternoon, Jim, James, Jamie, Tom and the gang welcome in James Rapien from the Locked on Bengals podcast and SI’s All Bengals website.

On tap is the discussion about the latest cuts, roster outlook and practice squad developments. Additionally, they tee up the return of Joe Burrow, which occurred Wednesday.

Tun in every Tuesday night for the live show, or catch it afterward!