The WWE-NFL partnership features a Bengals championship belt

With the NFL season just around the corner, fans could probably use a fun side story to enjoy.

If you are a fan of WWE and the Cincinnati Bengals, a new item is being released that you might want to check out...

A better look at the Cincinnati #Bengals Legacy Championship belt that is now available at WWE Shop.



A better look at the Cincinnati #Bengals Legacy Championship belt that is now available at WWE Shop.

Btw... interesting to note (first mentioned by @WrestleFeatures) that the Jacksonville Jaguars Title is not available for purchase at the moment.

The NFL and WWE announced a new partnership on Monday to sell title belts for all 32 teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals belt currently costs $550, according to the WWE website.

The description of the belt on the website states, “Kickoff just became a whole lot more interesting. It’s time to champion your Cincinnati Bengals fandom with this WWE Legacy Title Belt. Slung over your shoulder or fitted around your waist, it will be easy to channel your inner “Stone Cold” Steve Austin or John Cena while cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals. The glory of the NFL and the prestige of the WWE make for one stunning combination.”

Whether you are interested or not, this is a fun idea between the two franchises that will help excite fans even more for the season openers next week.

The NFL season is set to kick off on September 7th, with the Chiefs hosting the Lions on Thursday Night Football.

The Bengals kick off their season in Cleveland on September 10th.