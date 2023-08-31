Three and Out Podcast: Bengals 53-Man Roster Reaction

This week on Three and Out, Kevin and I reacted to the Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster and their practice squad, which is currently 15 men strong heading into the Week 1 road opener vs. the Cleveland Browns.

We also compared it to our initial prediction made way back in June. We didn’t get much wrong, but the ones we did get wrong were big misses.

Enjoy, and check out the rest of OBI here.

