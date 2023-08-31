 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raymond Johnson joining Lions practice squad, per report

The Bengals lose their preseason standout to Detroit.

By Jason Marcum
Raymond Johnson III won’t be returning to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After Johnson was part of final cuts, he managed to clear waivers without another team claiming him. That made it appear there was a real chance he’d be signed to the Bengals practice squad.

However, Johnson has opted to join the Detroit Lions practice squad, according to Jay Morrison. The Bengals still have one spot left on their practice squad.

Pro Football Focus gave Johnson a 91 grade for his three-game preseason performance this year. He finished the preseason with two sacks and eight total pressures in 54 pass-rushing snaps while being arguably the Bengals’ most standout player.

My guess is that the Bengals wanted to sign Johnson to their practice squad, but he’s opting instead to join a team with a clearer path to playing time, something he’d struggle to find in Cincinnati when Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, and Myles Murphy are all healthy.

Best of luck to Johnson as he looks to continue his NFL career in Detroit.

