Joe Burrow looked better than expected in return from injury, per Trenton Irwin

Brian Callahan added, “He’s in a good place, and we’ve got a good plan in place for Week 1.”

By Jason Marcum
The Cincinnati Bengals got marvelous news Wednesday with the return of Joe Burrow to practice.

Burrow, who had been sidelined since July 27th due to a calf injury, didn’t get in a full practice session right away, as the team is slowly working him back into the lineup before facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

However, Burrow did get plenty of throwing in, and he apparently looked better than expected for someone coming off such a long layoff.

This, according to Bengals veteran wideout Trenton Irwin.

“He looked way better than I thought … I don’t mean that with any disrespect,” Irwin told Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “Coming back from a month and rarely seeing him for a while … Fun to see. Very fun to see. Creative throws. He threw some good balls out there. Excited to see him move around. He throws special balls. That’s what he does. Good to see him back out there doing what he does.”

Irwin has been with the Bengals since 2019, so he’s been here every year of the Joe Burrow era. That also means he’s seen Burrow return from a long layoff several times already, including his return from a torn ACL in 2021, then an appendectomy in 2022.

Following Thursday’s practice, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan gave another encouraging update on Burrow being good to go for the opener.

“He’s in a good place, and we’ve got a good plan in place for Week 1,” Callahan said via Jeremy Rauch.

September 10th in Cleveland cannot get here soon enough.

