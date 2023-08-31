Bengals Reacts on who will win battle of Ohio in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to commence their 2023 season in Cleveland against the Browns on September 10th.

Fans around the Queen City are buzzing with excitement as superstar quarterback Joe Burrow enters his fourth season in the NFL. Players like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins may take another big jump in their production with a revamped offensive line.

The next question is: Can the Bengals take down their in-state opponent twice in the same season? Many fans think the answer to that question is a resounding yes. Actually, 58% of fans think that.

We asked you in our SB Nation Reacts poll, and the results are in:

The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites (via DraftKings) over the Browns, and that is on the road. It makes sense that fans think a clean sweep is in store, as the Bengals could be as much as a touchdown or more favorites at Paycor Stadium. That game will be on January 7th, 2024.

With Deshaun Watson having an offseason to work out his kinks with the Browns' offense and Nick Chubb ready to steamroll opponents, the Browns could be a playoff-contending team, but that’s certainly still up in the air, as Watson looked like a ghost of his former self to end last season.

Cincinnati has lofty expectations, and there’s no reason to think the Burrow-led Bengals can’t be genuine Super Bowl contenders this coming season.