Which AFC North player would steal and bring to the Bengals?

The AFC North is one of the best divisions in football.

All four teams have a legitimate shot at reaching the postseason come January, while the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are both legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Thus, there’s no shortage of talent in the division split up between the Bengals, Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns.

Last week, ESPN posed the fun question, “If your team could steal one player from a division rival, who would it be?

Here’s a list of three, with one from each of the Bengals’ three foes that I would choose to steal if given the opportunity.

Baltimore Ravens: Mark Andrews, TE

Analysis: For the last handful of years, the tight end position has been a revolving door for the Bengals. Tyler Eifert’s injury the failed draft pick of Drew Sample, Hayden Hurst, C. J. Uzomah, the list goes on and on. Imagine instead having a tight end that only Travis Kelce, George Kittle and maybe Darren Waller can say are better than Baltimore’s Mark Andrews. From his tight end spot, Andrews has had at least 700 receiving yards the last four seasons, including 1,361 in 2021 and 847 last season. He has 34 career touchdowns in five pro seasons and hasn’t missed much time due to injury. He’d make an already scary Bengals offense that much better.

Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb, RB

Analysis: This one doesn’t take much to explain. Chubb is an elite running back who might quietly even be one of the best in the game. All he does is produce 1,000-yard rushing seasons, rip his way through opposing defenses and stay healthy when doing so, as he’s missed a total of just seven regular season games in his first five pro seasons. Joe Mixon’s time with the Bengals seems to be nearing an end, and Chubb would be a massive upgrade despite all the good things Mixon has done in his career.

Pittsburgh Steelers: TJ Watt, EDGE

Analysis: Like with Chubb, there’s not much explaining to do. Watt is arguably the NFL’s top pass rusher and would improve any team he plays on mightily. With the Bengals’ offensive line struggles in recent years, it’d be nice not to have to block him twice a year.

