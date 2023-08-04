Bengals News (8/4): Trevor Siemian takes advantage of his opportunity with starters

Training Camp Report: Irv Smith Jr.'s Productive Talk; Trevor Siemian Goes Off Script To Go Off

With the pads on again, Smith caught five balls on a variety of routes showcasing his athleticism in team drills and seven-on-seven. Meanwhile, quarterback Trevor Siemian enjoyed going off script to miss just one of 16 passes in 11-on-11 in leading the ones to a pair of touchdowns in the first move-the-ball period of camp.

Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 3

Here are five observations after Thursday's training camp practice.

Joe Mixon Seeks To Re-Write Bengals Record Book

Joe Mixon, who says he's got at least five years in the tank, wants to spend them all in Cincinnati. That should give him plenty of gas to reach one of his goals and pass Corey Dillon and James Brooks to become the Bengals all-time leading rusher.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: Pay cut a 'sacrifice' to chase Super Bowl title

"I see the bigger picture. I see the task at hand and what we're trying to build, and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice," Mixon recently told Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be.

Three Things to Watch for at Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp on Thursday and Friday

The competition is far from over and Browning has spent more time with the starters. This is Siemian's chance to show how effective he can be when throwing to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Irv Smith Jr. on a regular basis.

Bengals HC on Burrow, Higgins Contracts: 'Trust People Are Handling It the Right Way'

The Cincinnati Bengals face the daunting task of keeping their offensive core together with star quarterback Joe Burrow and wideout Tee Higgins eligible for contract extensions this year.

Around the league

2023 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets

Cleveland might have a kicker problem. Cade York hasn't exactly given folks a reason to feel highly confident about his standing as the Browns' kicker of the future this year, and his first kick of the preseason didn't help. York trotted onto the field after Cleveland's initial drive stalled, and instead of converting the 49-yard attempt, he pushed it wide right. York was fine from there, converting all three extra-point attempts, but they weren't without a bit of worry. Cleveland lost a game last year (coincidentally against these same Jets) because York missed a late PAT, and he wasn't all that consistent in his rookie season.

2023 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs

In February, the fullback celebrated his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance -- a pretty remarkable achievement for an undrafted defensive lineman out of Maine -- as a dirty-work run blocker and unsung hero for the Ravens. He's filled multiple roles and increased his offensive snap count in each of the past four seasons.

WR Justyn Ross turning heads at Chiefs training camp

As a freshman at Clemson in 2018, Ross flashed major upside, catching 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, including some ridiculous grabs that portended an exciting NFL career. However, he missed all of 2020 after being diagnosed with Klippel-Feil syndrome, a congenital fusion of his spine requiring surgery.

Bears, pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue agree to terms on one-year, $10.5 million deal

Ngakoue is headed for his sixth franchise in five seasons, but is poised to instantly improve a Bears pass rush that's been toothless as of late, coming off an NFL-low 20 sacks as a squad in 2022.

Titans RT Jamarco Jones waived after multiple training camp fights

"Jones was involved in practice field incidents in back-to-back sessions, including a block on Thursday that led to his early departure," per the team's official website. "It also nearly sparked a brawl with irate defensive players."