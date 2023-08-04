Logan Wilson and Bengals agree to contract extension, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals and standout linebacker Logan Wilson have agreed to a contract extension!

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network broke the story, though Bengal Jim hinted at this move earlier today.

Per Rapoport, it’s a four-year extension worth up to $37.5 million and an average of $11.2 million over the next two seasons, making Wilson one of the league’s highest-paid off-ball linebackers.

LOGAN WILSON! — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) August 4, 2023

Sources: The #Bengals and rising star LB Logan Wilson agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth up to $37.25M to keep him in a Cincy uniform for years to come. It averages $11.2M over the first 2 new years.



This deal was done by @SteveCaric of his new agency @WassermanNFL. pic.twitter.com/1Y0Jek85GB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Wilson has slowly developed into one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers and is coming off a year in which he registered career-highs in total tackles (123) and QB hits (seven) in 15 games. He also earned a career-best 72.7 Pro Football Focus grade.

Wilson has also started in all seven of the Bengals’ playoff games over the past two years, which is also when he played some of his best football. He finished the four-game run in 2022 with a 76.4 PFF postseason grade, then had a 72.8 mark during this past season’s three-game playoff run.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson was someone the Bengals have been prioritizing an extension for, so this extension comes as no surprise. And with Germaine Pratt inking a new three-year deal this past offseason, the Bengals have their linebacker duo under contract for the foreseeable future.

A good day to say Who Dey!

"I've vocally said I would love to stay here."



⬇️This is what #Bengals LB Logan Wilson told us earlier in training camp about his contract negotiations.



Now, he has reportedly signed a 4-year extension to stay in Cincinnati.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/fdWJ4lrBHd — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 4, 2023

Random late night tweet excited about football..



Don't forget, before Evan McPherson hit the game winning kick against the #Titans to advance to the #AFC Championship, Logan Wilson made this INT to set it up!! #Bengals pic.twitter.com/LsbUosLj40 — WDN Today (@WDNToday) August 12, 2022

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. If you want to check out our podcasts, it’s available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. And as always, Who Dey!