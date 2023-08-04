 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bengals Training Camp: Friday open thread and daily question

Which Bengals player are you looking forward to watching in the preseason?

By Jason Marcum
Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Happy Friday, everyone!

Today, the Cincinnati Bengals hit the field for Day 8 of training camp. We’re also now a week away from the team’s preseason opener vs. the Green Bay Packers.

For our latest daily question, we’re asking this: Who are you most excited to watch this preseason for Cincinnati?

Is it a promising rookie like Myles Murphy? A first-year starter like Dax Hill? Or maybe the backup QBs since Joe Burrow likely won’t play this preseason?

Come chat about this and everything else in today’s training camp open thread! And follow this Twitter list for updates straight from practice!

