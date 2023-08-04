Zac Taylor gives small injury updates on Joe Burrow and others

If you’re wondering what the latest on Joe Burrow is, nothing has changed.

At least, that’s what head coach Zac Taylor said during his Friday press conference.

When asked about Burrow’s injury and recovery timeline, Taylor simply replied, “Still several weeks from when I (initially) said.”

That ‘several weeks’ line came on July 28th, one day after the injury, so we’re just one week from that date. While Burrow isn’t believed to be in danger of missing Week 1, there appears to be a good chance he misses the rest of training camp and the preseason, again.

In more injury news, Taylor said that running back Trayveon Williams is “week-to-week” with the ankle injury he suffered Tuesday, which led to him being carted off the field. Williams’ absence has led to more reps for rookie Chase Brown and third-year man Chris Evans.

Rookie wideout Charlie Jones, who injured his shoulder on Thursday, is day-to-day.

Finally, rookie safety Jordan Battle is dealing with some tightness that kept him out of Thursday’s practice.

Zac Taylor speaks to the media. https://t.co/t1euRBG2PT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 4, 2023

