Bengals Training Camp: Day 8 Twitter recap and highlights

One week from game action!

By Drew Garrison
NFL: AUG 03 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We are just seven days away from the Cincinnati Bengals’ first preseason action against the Green Bay Packers. The team was back on the practice field Friday.

Here are some of the highlights on the day:

Head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media before practice and offered no new update on franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, as he recovers from his calf strain.

Taylor was also giving praise to Jonah Williams about how he is transitioning to right tackle. After his first four seasons on the left side, Williams is battling for the starting right tackle position in camp.

Trayyveon Williams will be week-to-week, per Taylor. A tough blow for Williams, who appears to be in line for the third down role left vacant by the departed Samaje Perine. Rookie Chase Brown will get more reps and a chance to prove himself.

Chidobe Awuzie continues to look impressive as he recovers from his torn ACL suffered on Halloween last season. Awuzie looks primed for a Week 1 return and appears to be back to his old self.

Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd wasn’t participating in practice, despite being fully dressed. If we get more information on why, we will update.

D.J. Reader and Joseph Ossai both sat out Friday, but it appears those are nothing more than off days for the veteran defensive linemen.

First-round pick Myles Murphy had a good rep Friday. On the other hand, Jackson Carman did not. Murphy will look to work his way into the pass rush rotation, while Carman is competing for a starting job.

The Trenton Irwin show continues! Irwin made a highlight play earlier in the week and is continuing his strong camp.

Bring your dad to work day? Jimmy Chase and Jimmy Burrow took in the sights from practice.

Ja’Marr Chase was on NFL Network after practice and gave a bit of an odd answer when asked about Burrow’s status for Week 1. This could be Chase speculating, joking around or maybe it is a look into some information he may know.

