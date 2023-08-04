Bengals Training Camp: Day 8 Twitter recap and highlights

We are just seven days away from the Cincinnati Bengals’ first preseason action against the Green Bay Packers. The team was back on the practice field Friday.

Here are some of the highlights on the day:

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow.



Q: “Still several weeks?”

A: “Still several weeks from when I (originally) said.” — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 4, 2023

Head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media before practice and offered no new update on franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, as he recovers from his calf strain.

Zac Taylor with an endorsement for how Jonah Williams handled this move to right tackle.



Says if didn’t know his background you wouldn’t know he’s transitioning to the right side.



Said he “looks natural” at RT. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 4, 2023

Taylor was also giving praise to Jonah Williams about how he is transitioning to right tackle. After his first four seasons on the left side, Williams is battling for the starting right tackle position in camp.

Zac Taylor says Trayveon Williams is week to week with an ankle injury #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 4, 2023

Trayyveon Williams will be week-to-week, per Taylor. A tough blow for Williams, who appears to be in line for the third down role left vacant by the departed Samaje Perine. Rookie Chase Brown will get more reps and a chance to prove himself.

Chidobe Awuzie continues to look impressive as he recovers from his torn ACL suffered on Halloween last season. Awuzie looks primed for a Week 1 return and appears to be back to his old self.

#Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd isn’t going through individual drills at the mlment. He doesn’t have his helmet, but he’s on the field and dressed for practice: shoulder pads are on, etc. — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 4, 2023

Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd wasn’t participating in practice, despite being fully dressed. If we get more information on why, we will update.

DJ Reader is not practicing today. Most likely a vet day off as he’s out here in street clothes watching practice #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 4, 2023

A few players getting a rest day after a long practice yesterday - Joseph Ossai included #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 4, 2023

D.J. Reader and Joseph Ossai both sat out Friday, but it appears those are nothing more than off days for the veteran defensive linemen.

Myles Murphy with a nice rep against Jackson Carman. Play was blown dead, but Carman would’ve probably been called for holding #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Y8349BKulV — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 4, 2023

First-round pick Myles Murphy had a good rep Friday. On the other hand, Jackson Carman did not. Murphy will look to work his way into the pass rush rotation, while Carman is competing for a starting job.

Trenton Irwin with the first catch of the team period. His stellar camp continues #Bengals pic.twitter.com/YZ2mcG4Mou — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 4, 2023

The Trenton Irwin show continues! Irwin made a highlight play earlier in the week and is continuing his strong camp.

It’s dad’s day at training camp. Jimmy Chase with Zac Taylor. Joe Burrow’s dad is here as well. pic.twitter.com/ZMsaCLfBMu — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 4, 2023

Bring your dad to work day? Jimmy Chase and Jimmy Burrow took in the sights from practice.

Ja’Marr Chase just told @AndrewSiciliano that he told Joe Burrow to take his time returning and that he “doesn’t want him there,” in Week 1 vs Cleveland.



Translation: don’t rush coming back because we need you the rest of the season. #Bengals



via @NFLNetwork — Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) August 4, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase was on NFL Network after practice and gave a bit of an odd answer when asked about Burrow’s status for Week 1. This could be Chase speculating, joking around or maybe it is a look into some information he may know.

