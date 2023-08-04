Joe Mixon named in civil suit stemming from March shooting at his Anderson home

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is back in the news for more legal issues. This time Mixon is being sued in civil court, along with Lamonte Brewer, for the shooting that took place at his home on March 6.

Mixon wasn’t home at the time, but Brewer used a rifle that allegedly belonged to Mixon to shoot at teenagers who were playing with Nerf guns near the running back’s home. One teenager was injured in the shooting.

The lawsuit, according to WLWT’s Matthew Dietz, alleges that Mixon should have known Brewer was a convicted felon with a violent history, and he “provided the assault rifle and bullets to Lamonte Brewer knowing full well the harm that Lamonte Brewer, with an assault rifle, could do.”

The parents of the teenager who was shot in the foot are suing Mixon and Brewer for negligence and emotional distress. It also alleges that Mixon has had chances to “settle all the Plaintiff’s claims but has taken no responsibility for any of the harm that he has caused.”

Mixon was not charged criminally in the case, but both Brewer and his girlfriend, Shalonda Mixon (Mixon’s sister), were both indicted.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.