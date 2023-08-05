Bengals offensive line projected in the top 15 for pass protection

One of the most important pieces for the Cincinnati Bengals heading into the 2023 season is the revamped offensive line.

The biggest recipe for the Bengals' success will be keeping Joe Burrow off the ground. This will, in turn, allow the offense as a whole to elevate to the next level.

NFL analytics guru Ben Baldwin released a graphic on Twitter showing rankings of pass protection across the NFL.

The Bengals enter at No. 14.

Here is my best data-driven guess at how good each team's offensive line might be expected to be in pass protection given its 5 projected starters pic.twitter.com/qaKAfD9Q3k — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) July 26, 2023

From left tackle to right tackle, the predicted EPA per unit read as 84, 21, 88, 82, and 56.

The EPA prediction breaks down each position by career pass protection so far.

The lowest prediction is Cordell Volson, who is entering his second season in the NFL after a solid rookie campaign.

Ted Karras comes in at No. 1 for the offensive line after a standout Year 1 in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are set to hit the field for the first time next Friday in the team's first preseason game of 2023 against the Green Bay Packers. Here’s to hoping we get to see this new o-line in action and play well, despite Joe Burrow being out with his calf injury for the time being.