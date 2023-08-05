Twitter reactions and highlights of Ken Riley’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Ken Riley was (finally) inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.

Bengals fans have been pushing for this for years, and Saturday, Riley’s family finally got to see him immortalized in football greatness.

Fans were buzzing during the induction ceremony. Here is a look at the Twitter reactions and highlights of his induction:

A recognition long overdue…



This is the story of our legendary defensive back Ken Riley and his journey to the @ProFootballHOF. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 1, 2023

The Bengals released a nice piece honoring Riley on Saturday morning.

Hard to top a Chris Berman introduction.

Ken Riley’s @ProFootballHOF bust unveiled by Barbara Riley & Ken Riley II ❤️



: #PFHOF23 Enshrinement on @NFLNetwork

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/an588HsdGS — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2023

We got our first look at the bust that will represent Riley in Canton.

Ken Riley loved football. But the love of his life was his wife, Barbara.



Although Ken is no longer with us, having his wife Present him as a Hall of Famer is poetic. pic.twitter.com/YQupU9093M — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

Riley’s wife, Barbara, was the perfect presenter to bring her late husband to the halls of the Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to the entire Riley family. Beautiful to see Ken finally get his due.



The way Ken Riley II fought for his father’s name since his passing has been incredible and inspirational. https://t.co/NhAifLKdz4 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 5, 2023

Riley’s son, Ken Riley II, has been vocal in getting his father inducted. Being active with the fan base, organization, and the Hall of Fame itself. Watching him speak on his father’s behalf on the grandest stage of football was awesome to watch.

Ken Riley played his last game 40 years ago.



He still ranks top 5 in interceptions in NFL history. #PFHOF23 pic.twitter.com/y1dhScm4Ap — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2023

Just in case you needed a reminder of how dominant “The Rattler” truly was. Riley still ranks in the top five all-time in interceptions.

New | Family and friends of Ken Riley want his overdue enshrinement in Canton to feel like a celebration despite his passing three years ago.



For Barbara Riley, his wife of 53 years, it won’t be so easy.



“It hurts me to see it come full circle.”https://t.co/975m3jmZKf — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 3, 2023

Perhaps the only negative about Riley’s enshrinement is that it comes just three years after his passing. While his family is enjoying it, it is clear they wish he would have gotten these proverbial flowers while he was still with us.

Fans made the drive to represent for Riley also:

We found some more friends before the parade started #Bengals pic.twitter.com/WmDaXpmHz0 — (@BengalsCaptain) August 5, 2023

WHAT A MORNING! #JungleToTheHall



So happy for Riley Fam! pic.twitter.com/lBXv3CnOze — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) August 5, 2023

Consistent, durable and excellent. Ken Riley is @Bengals royalty and now Hall of Famer No. 368. pic.twitter.com/HCS2kyR1XF — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

A moment for the family, a moment for @Bengals fans everywhere, a moment to remember.



When Ken Riley II accepted the @HaggarCo Gold Jacket on behalf of his father. pic.twitter.com/awmzNKXexP — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

All in all, it was a beautiful day for Ken Riley, his family, and Bengals fans everywhere.

Congratulations to The Riley Family! Who Dey?!