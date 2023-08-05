 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Wilson gets a deal done

Filed under:

Twitter reactions and highlights of Ken Riley’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

A long time coming.

By Drew Garrison
/ new
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Ken Riley was (finally) inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.

Bengals fans have been pushing for this for years, and Saturday, Riley’s family finally got to see him immortalized in football greatness.

Fans were buzzing during the induction ceremony. Here is a look at the Twitter reactions and highlights of his induction:

The Bengals released a nice piece honoring Riley on Saturday morning.

Hard to top a Chris Berman introduction.

We got our first look at the bust that will represent Riley in Canton.

Riley’s wife, Barbara, was the perfect presenter to bring her late husband to the halls of the Hall of Fame.

Riley’s son, Ken Riley II, has been vocal in getting his father inducted. Being active with the fan base, organization, and the Hall of Fame itself. Watching him speak on his father’s behalf on the grandest stage of football was awesome to watch.

Just in case you needed a reminder of how dominant “The Rattler” truly was. Riley still ranks in the top five all-time in interceptions.

Perhaps the only negative about Riley’s enshrinement is that it comes just three years after his passing. While his family is enjoying it, it is clear they wish he would have gotten these proverbial flowers while he was still with us.

Fans made the drive to represent for Riley also:

All in all, it was a beautiful day for Ken Riley, his family, and Bengals fans everywhere.

Congratulations to The Riley Family! Who Dey?!

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...