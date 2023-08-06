Bengals Training Camp: Sunday open thread and daily question

After getting Saturday off to enjoy Ken Riley making the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work for Day 9 of training camp.

Riley’s induction wasn’t the only good news to come out of this weekend, as linebacker Logan Wilson got a huge extension that keeps him under contract in Cincinnati through the 2027 season.

With that in mind, today’s daily question is this: Who will be the next Bengal to sign an extension? All the attention is on Joe Burrow, but guys like Tee Higgins and D.J. Reader are also slated to hit free agency next year.

The thought for much of the offseason was Burrow would get his deal first, then the rest would follow. But we’ve already seen Wilson and Trey Hendrickson get their extensions, so it’s fair to wonder if guys like Higgins will also get a deal done before Burrow.

Come discuss this and everything else in today’s training camp open thread! And follow this Twitter list for updates straight from practice!