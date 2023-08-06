Highlights and Twitter recap from Day 9 of Bengals Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to ramp up training camp as their first preseason game quickly approaches. We saw several little headlines to gather from practice today as well.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie takes reps against offense

One of the biggest storylines coming into camp was how far along Awuzie was after suffering an ACL injury during the Halloween game against the Cleveland Browns last season.

So far, it appears that he has made sizable strides toward showing he should be ready for the season. He has been seen making cuts and running position drills. However, Sunday, the coaches had him out there facing receivers in a slowed-down capacity. The last step is to get him back out there in those reps at full speed.

This is the first I've seen of Chidobe Awuzie doing any work against the offense, he's out there taking some reps against receivers today. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) August 6, 2023

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack praises Jonah William’s switch to right tackle

We have come a long way from Williams asking for a trade following the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason. Williams recently talked about embracing the change and trying to help the team win, but also how hard that switch can be. It is something many casual fans may not think is that hard, but it is incredibly difficult to do.

At least it should be difficult. Pollack seems to be floored by how well Williams has done with the transition, which may send a clear message to the other players competing for that right tackle spot.

OL coach Frank Pollack on Jonah Williams move to RT. Been very impressed. “A lot more seamless or smooth than I would have anticipated for any guy.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 6, 2023

Drone alert

There was a special unwelcome guest at practice Sunday. Someone was flying a drown overhead during drills. This isn’t really a safe thing to do from the standpoint that accidents can happen, and those things are not light. It also is a bit troubling that it wasn’t part of the Bengals' cameras. So who knows whose it was.

Either way it certainly made for an interesting Sunday.

Better view of drone at Bengals practice Sunday pic.twitter.com/a3CvAAXI2b — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 6, 2023

Duke Tobin on drone at Bengals Sunday. "It wasn't ours." — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 6, 2023

Random highlights/quotes

Two Bengals continue to make some noise Sunday OL Jaxson Kirkland and RB Chase Brown pic.twitter.com/omb4QNf2V4 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 6, 2023

Come for a Ja’Marr Chase touchdown



Stay for a Ja’Marr Chase punt #Bengals pic.twitter.com/XpZODh8xsn — Ayden Crowley (@aydencrowley4) August 6, 2023

Frank Pollack says it’s by design to give Max Scharping reps at center & Trey Hill reps at guard. Pointed out for both to see value to the team it needs to be in a swing role.



Still working through who will be the backup center — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 6, 2023

Nice play by seventh-round pick DJ Ivey, who continues to show up.



Works into perfect position to blow up a fourth down throw in the flat that stops the second team offense from continuing thier drive. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 6, 2023

Bengals, offensive line coach, Frank Pollack says RG Alex Cappa came out of practice Sunday “with a little strain”. Nothing serious Trey Hill filled in at first team right guard. pic.twitter.com/WRM7U1XELe — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 6, 2023

Football is back, baby!