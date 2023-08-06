 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights and Twitter recap from Day 9 of Bengals Training Camp

The Bengals took the next step with their top corner returning from injury.

By PatrickJudis
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to ramp up training camp as their first preseason game quickly approaches. We saw several little headlines to gather from practice today as well.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie takes reps against offense

One of the biggest storylines coming into camp was how far along Awuzie was after suffering an ACL injury during the Halloween game against the Cleveland Browns last season.

So far, it appears that he has made sizable strides toward showing he should be ready for the season. He has been seen making cuts and running position drills. However, Sunday, the coaches had him out there facing receivers in a slowed-down capacity. The last step is to get him back out there in those reps at full speed.

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack praises Jonah William’s switch to right tackle

We have come a long way from Williams asking for a trade following the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason. Williams recently talked about embracing the change and trying to help the team win, but also how hard that switch can be. It is something many casual fans may not think is that hard, but it is incredibly difficult to do.

At least it should be difficult. Pollack seems to be floored by how well Williams has done with the transition, which may send a clear message to the other players competing for that right tackle spot.

Drone alert

There was a special unwelcome guest at practice Sunday. Someone was flying a drown overhead during drills. This isn’t really a safe thing to do from the standpoint that accidents can happen, and those things are not light. It also is a bit troubling that it wasn’t part of the Bengals' cameras. So who knows whose it was.

Either way it certainly made for an interesting Sunday.

Random highlights/quotes

Football is back, baby!

