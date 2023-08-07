Bengals Training Camp: Highlights and Twitter recap from Day 10

Monday was the beginning of game week before the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Green Bay Packers.

As we cross in to double-digit days in camp, let’s take a look at some of the highlights from Monday’s practice.

First Bengals depth chart of camp: Here it is for the Preseason opener with Joe Burrow obviously OUT for Packers. pic.twitter.com/UwrwSvbNt3 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 7, 2023

We got our first Bengals depth chart of the season. With franchise quarterback Joe Burrow out with a calf strain, free agent signee Trevor Siemian will get the start.

Also notable is that for the first preseason action, Jonah Williams is listed as the starting right tackle. While he is listed there, offensive line coach Frank Pollack says the competition is still ongoing.

It is unknown if or how much the starters will play Friday night.

Running back Trayveon Williams (ankle) is in uniform for practice today.



Basham and Davis both look like they’re out today. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 7, 2023

Some positive news or Trayveon Williams. After going down with an ankle injury last week, he was back in uniform today. Williams could be in for a big role in the offense this season as the third-down back.

No Alex Cappa for Bengals warmups Monday — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 7, 2023

Small injury per @lockedonbengals @JamesRapien. Nothing to worry about and no surprise this team is being cautious with starters. — Parker Blake (@ParkerBlake60) August 7, 2023

Right guard Alex Cappa was a notable absence Monday, but Parker Blake reports it is nothing to worry about, per James Rapien of Locked on Bengals.

Rookie WR Charlie Jones returning to practice was a pleasant surprise considering how concerning his shoulder injury looked in the immediate aftermath.



Otherwise, a light practice, special-teams heavy, in preparation for Wednesday's anticipated joint practice with Green Bay. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 7, 2023

Rookie wideout Charlie Jones also made his way back to the practice field. Jones left practice on a cart with an upper-body injury last week.

Ja’Marr Chase comin at ya pic.twitter.com/uaBB2ujte6 — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 7, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase got some red zone work in with receivers coach Troy Walters.

Jordan Battle had an INT in 1 on 1s vs TEs but I didn't record it. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 7, 2023

Rookie safety Jordan Battle hauled in an interception during 1-on-1 drills, Per Joe Goodberry.

Although listed #1 on 1st Depth Chart, @DChrisman91 still not fully back to take on #BradRobbins head to head pic.twitter.com/uBWwe51hc4 — Gary Miller (@Local12Gary) August 7, 2023

As Drue Chrisman works his way back from a medical issue that has limited him in camp, rookie Brad Robbins is getting an early lead in the battle for starting punter.

Brad Robbins is getting actual cheers for his punting at training camp. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/yYITDmSqSX — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 7, 2023

Brad Robbins is unloading some bombs at Bengals camp Monday — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 7, 2023

Robbins appears to be making the most of the opportunity, hitting a beautiful punt that drew cheers from the crowd.

Andrei Iosivas over DJ Turner pic.twitter.com/DJMbuq34w2 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 7, 2023

Another highlight from Andrei Iosivas.



Rookie from Princeton continues to impress. #Bengals @WLWT pic.twitter.com/KQvEVx7YFQ — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) August 7, 2023

On a day when Andrei Iosivas has gotten love on social media, he added a nice play to his highlight reel, making a nice grab over fellow rookie DJ Turner.

Chris Evans absolutely mauling dudes in punt block/coverage drills. They got pretty intense. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 7, 2023

Chris Evans could be in an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster, but making an impact on special teams could be his saving grace.

All in all, Monday was a fairly light practice. With the coaches looking to be cautious, they kept the final practice before Wednesday kicks off joint practice with the Packers light.

Here’s to hoping no helmets are swung this week...

Other notes

Cody Ford getting some run with the ones in a walk-through at end of practice — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 7, 2023

Higgins creates his separation on DJ Turner, easy grab. Gave up the inside. pic.twitter.com/xM0j2WzxYv — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) August 7, 2023

Andrei Iosivas beats Marvell Tell for TD Monday at Bengals pic.twitter.com/Qndh2lilAi — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 7, 2023

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views. Who Dey!!!