 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals Training Camp: Highlights and Twitter recap from Day 10

Game week!

By Drew Garrison
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Monday was the beginning of game week before the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Green Bay Packers.

As we cross in to double-digit days in camp, let’s take a look at some of the highlights from Monday’s practice.

We got our first Bengals depth chart of the season. With franchise quarterback Joe Burrow out with a calf strain, free agent signee Trevor Siemian will get the start.

Also notable is that for the first preseason action, Jonah Williams is listed as the starting right tackle. While he is listed there, offensive line coach Frank Pollack says the competition is still ongoing.

It is unknown if or how much the starters will play Friday night.

Some positive news or Trayveon Williams. After going down with an ankle injury last week, he was back in uniform today. Williams could be in for a big role in the offense this season as the third-down back.

Right guard Alex Cappa was a notable absence Monday, but Parker Blake reports it is nothing to worry about, per James Rapien of Locked on Bengals.

Rookie wideout Charlie Jones also made his way back to the practice field. Jones left practice on a cart with an upper-body injury last week.

Ja’Marr Chase got some red zone work in with receivers coach Troy Walters.

Rookie safety Jordan Battle hauled in an interception during 1-on-1 drills, Per Joe Goodberry.

As Drue Chrisman works his way back from a medical issue that has limited him in camp, rookie Brad Robbins is getting an early lead in the battle for starting punter.

Robbins appears to be making the most of the opportunity, hitting a beautiful punt that drew cheers from the crowd.

On a day when Andrei Iosivas has gotten love on social media, he added a nice play to his highlight reel, making a nice grab over fellow rookie DJ Turner.

Chris Evans could be in an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster, but making an impact on special teams could be his saving grace.

All in all, Monday was a fairly light practice. With the coaches looking to be cautious, they kept the final practice before Wednesday kicks off joint practice with the Packers light.

Here’s to hoping no helmets are swung this week...

Other notes

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views. Who Dey!!!

In This Stream

Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know

View all 57 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...