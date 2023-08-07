Bengals Training Camp: Monday open thread and daily question

Happy Monday, Bengals fans!

Today marks the 10th practice that Cincinnati has had since training camp kicked off. We’re also officially in a game week with Friday’s preseason opener vs. the Green Bay Packers on deck. And we even have our first depth chart of the 2023 season!

On said depth chart, Trevor Siemian is QB1 as Joe Burrow remains out with a calf strain. With that in mind, today’s daily question is this: How confident are you in Trevor Siemian if he’s QB1 for the Bengals? Is he an upgrade/downgrade compared to Brandon Allen?

Come chat about this and everything else in today’s training camp open thread! And follow this Twitter list for updates straight from practice!

Also, be sure to check out Kay Adams’ thoughts on the Bengals from her show today.

