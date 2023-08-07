Ja’Marr Chase clarifies comments made about Joe Burrow’s injury

Last week, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made a comment about Joe Burrow’s health, saying he didn’t want the quarterback, who strained his calf in training camp, to play until Week 5 if it took that long for him to fully recover.

Chase drew upon his own experience from last season, when he said he sat out an extra game to make sure his hip was back to normal, which he believes prevented him from re-injuring the hip when he did begin playing again.

“I told him, in all honesty, I don’t want him there,” he said. “You don’t want to cause problems later in the season. As long as you’re there after Week 5 and on, we’re good, brother.”

According to FOX19’s Jeremy Rauch, Chase has doubled down on those comments.

“I 100% mean that,” he said over the weekend. “I just want him to be 100% healthy to play. I don’t want him rushing nothing, I don’t want people in his ear telling him to play at a certain time. I just want him to be healthy.”

Ja'Marr CHASE says he doesn't care how long it takes Joe Burrow to get back as long as he gets back HEALTHY even if it takes missing a few games

Burrow went down with what was called a calf strain in late July, and the team has since signed former XFL quarterback Reid Sinnett as an extra camp body. Head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow would be out for “several weeks” with his calf strain, starting an entire discussion between Bengals fans on what “several” means.

Most analysts believe Burrow will be ready to play by Week 1 against the Browns, especially considering he was seen walking without a limp since his injury.

Hopefully, Burrow is back to 100% before Week 1, and we don’t need to wait until Week 5 to see the whole team on the field together.

Stay tuned as we wait on more news on the most famous calf currently in the NFL.