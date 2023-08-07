Bengals release first depth chart of 2023 season

Game week has arrived with the Cincinnati Bengals opening preseason action vs. the Green Bay Packers on Friday at Paycor Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup, the Bengals have unveiled their first depth chart of the 2023 season.

The only real surprise is that Trevor Siemian is QB1, while Jake Browning is QB2. We all know Joe Burrow is injured and won’t play this week, but it seems a little odd the team is still omitting him from the depth chart. Hopefully, it’s nothing to indicate he may miss Week 1 of the regular season.

Elsewhere, Jonah Williams is the starting right tackle over second-stringer Jackson Carman.

Trayveon Williams is RB2 behind Joe Mixon, though Williams is expected to miss several weeks due to an ankle sprain. Chris Evans is RB3, while fifth-round rookie Chase Brown is RB4.

Cam Sample is LDE2 ahead of first-round pick Myles Murphy.

While sixth-round rookie Brad Robbins is expected to be the Bengals’ punter, Drue Chrisman gets the early starting nod.

Finally, Nick Scott and Dax Hill are the starting safeties with third-round rookie Jordan Battle and veteran Michael J. Thomas as their respective backups.

