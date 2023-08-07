Mike Hilton responds to Odell Beckham’s Super Bowl comments

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting prepared for their first preseason game of the 2023 season, as they have a date with the Green Bay Packers this Friday.

The team enters the year with aspirations of reaching another Super Bowl while also making a run at another AFC North Division title.

Well, some comments by new Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are going to have this Bengals team more fired up to accomplish both.

Beckham spoke with Peter King of NBC Sports recently and mentioned the game plan that the Los Angeles Rams had for the Bengals in their Super Bowl matchup a few seasons back.

“People have no idea what I was actually going to do that day,” Beckham told King. “It was going to be the day where I catch 15 balls, maybe 250 yards. The game plan was for me. We would’ve beat ‘em 42-17.”

That message made its way into the Bengals locker room on Monday, and Mike Hilton had this response for the Ravens’ new wideout.

“We’ll see you Week 2. Yeah, we’ll see you Week 2. That’s all I gotta say,” said Hilton in response, according to FOX19 reporter Joe Danneman.

With the Ravens shaping up to be some stiff competition for the Bengals in the division, there is now some bulletin board material for Lou Anarumo’s defense as they welcome the Ravens to town in a little over a month.

Mike Hilton's response to Odell Beckham's Super Bowl comments. https://t.co/bwOBW0mUEv pic.twitter.com/LlfvYvLJVJ — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 7, 2023

