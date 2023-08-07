Logan Wilson rooting for other Bengals stars to get new deals following his own extension

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most difficult tasks in keeping all their young pieces in Paycor Stadium, and the franchise made a huge step in extending both Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson.

Wilson, one of the most important pieces to the Bengals' young core, has signed a four-year extension worth $37.25 million.

Wilson shared his thoughts on the remaining guys in the locker room that he hopes the Bengals can get deals done with, as well.

“I still think that this contract allows them to get those things done with guys, and hopefully, we’re able to keep them long-term as well,” Wilson said after signing his extension, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The Bengals still have two big-time guys from the 2020 draft in Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins that are due for extensions.

“We are all rooting for each other. That’s also rare because sometimes guys are just trying to get theirs. The whole team camaraderie we have is just rare, and that’s another reason I wanted to be a part of it,” Wilson said.

The front office has shared that they hope to keep all these stars in Cincinnati, and re-signing Logan Wilson was a big step forward to make that goal a reality.

