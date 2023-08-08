Bengals News (8/8): Rise of Andrei Iosivas

Setting The Scene: Bengals Kick Off Preseason with Green Bay

The Bengals open the preseason at home on Friday night when they host the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager Names Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Andrei Iosivas Among '10 to Pull For' List

"Wide receiver sixth-round pick burner, and I will tell you from good sources, has been turning heads at camp," Schrager said on Good Morning Football. "One of the most loaded wide receiver rooms in the league, but here we go."

Andrei Iosivas | Rookie Spotlight

Rookie WR Andrei Iosivas talks about the moment he was drafted and becoming a Cincinnati Bengal.

Why Bengals Rookie Andrei Iosivas Shouldn't Sweat Making the 53-Man Roster

If anyone has the endurance to last, it’s Iosivas, an NCAA All-American in the heptathlon and a three-time Ivy League champion in that event, including in 2022, when he ran the fastest-ever 60-meter time (6.71) during the NCAA indoor championships.

Three Takeaways on Logan Wilson's Extension With Cincinnati Bengals, Negotiations With Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Others

The Bengals were able to keep Wilson for a reasonable price. The contract should age well and even with the new deal, he's not in the top 10 highest-paid linebackers in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Dives Into Added Versatility Within Bengals' Offense Ahead of 2023 Season

A big season is expected from Higgins, a player who could be the next domino to fall on Cincinnati's contract extension agenda.

Logan Wilson hopes Bengals retain stars Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins

With his extension signed, Logan Wilson hopes the Bengals continue to retain their core players, especially Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

From The Jungle Trailer

Get Ready for "From The Jungle," a new all-access show taking you behind the scenes of the Cincinnati Bengals, premiering this fall.

Bengals tease jersey combo change request sent to NFL

What are the Bengals up to?

Training Camp Report: No Timetable To Name Bengals RT; Defense Takes Challenge To Control Offense; Hendrickson Looks Like He Never Missed Time

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack says Jonah Williams and Jackson Carman are still battling for the right tackle spot and there is no timetable to name a starter as the coaches set the lineup for Friday’s preseason opener.

