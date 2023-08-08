What you need to know for Bengals vs. Packers in the NFL preseason!

The Cincinnati Bengals will kick off NFL preseason action Friday night when the Green Bay Packers invade Paycor Stadium.

Game time is set for 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on the NFL Network unless you’re in the Bengals’ market. In that case, it’s on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.

If you’re into preseason betting, the Packers opened as 4.5-point favorites. Probably because we know Joe Burrow won’t play due to injury.

