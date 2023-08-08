Only 3 Bengals make NFL Top 100

The NFL’s Top 100 has wrapped up. For the uninitiated, it is a list NFL Network puts together “voted on by the players.” It has simply become more of a talking point than a list to take all too seriously, and looking at the representation, the Cincinnati Bengals got three on the list.

The Bengals won 10 straight games on their way to their second straight AFC Championship appearance. However, they have only three names on the list. Not even players like safeties Jessie Bates or Vonn Bell — who are no longer on the team — made the list after being one of the top safety tandems in the NFL. We’ll point out some obvious omissions from the list after showing you the guys who did make the list.

And honestly, the best part about this list is the videos released alongside it of fellow players talking about the ones who made the list.

75. Pass rusher Trey Hendrickson

39. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

6. Quarterback Joe Burrow

Obvious names not on the list at all include wide receiver Tee Higgins, running back Joe Mixon, safety Bates, safety Bell, linebacker Logan Wilson, linebacker Germaine Pratt, and defensive tackle DJ Reader. It is impossible to expect all of those names to make it, but the fact there are so many on a prominent team not to make it is frustrating for a list that claims to be the Top 100.

The placement of Chase and Burrow is suspect. Jalen Hurts landed as No. 3 on the list ahead of Burrow, and Chase dropped from 24 to 39 on the list, with being injured the only real reason as to why.

It is well documented now how poorly the voting process actually is. Players are asked to rank their top 20 in the NFL, and they can be asked to fill it out in the middle of the season. It lends itself to discrepancies such as this list.