Orlando Brown Jr. elevates entire Bengals o-line

They did it. They finally did it.

The Cincinnati Bengals paid for a top offensive lineman.

Orlando Brown Jr. brings size, strength, and durability to the left tackle spot. While he’s not the perfect player, he provides the entire line with a massive upgrade.

Orlando Brown Jr.

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 345 lbs.

Age: 27

College: Oklahoma

Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia

Experience: six years

Cap Status

Brown signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Bengals back in March with $31 million guaranteed. This year, his base salary is only $1.5 million, though he receives a $7.8 million signing bonus and will carry a cap hit of $10 million.

Background

The big left tackle blocked Patrick Mahomes’ blindside for the last two years after three years with the Baltimore Ravens. He is talented and athletic, but somehow he still ended up allowing the most pressures of all tackles in the NFL last year. That could have something to do with playing in a high-octane offense and alongside a QB who likes to take deeper drops.

Orlando Brown Jr. on blocking for Joe Burrow:



“Now, as opposed to having to play in a lot more space with guys on my edge, guys have got to rush through me because Joe isn’t necessarily at 12-1/2 or 13 yards on certain drops. He’s going to be at 7-1/2 getting the ball out.” — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) June 26, 2023

But Brown probably deserves some of the blame as well; he’s not necessarily the best at reacting to speedy pass rushers who get outside.

Outlook for 2023 season

Regardless of what Chiefs fans might say about Brown’s shortcomings, he’s a huge addition to a line that hasn’t had a physical specimen like him since the days of Andrew Whitworth. Just knowing he has a guy with the size and reach to face the nastiest pass rushers in the league will give quarterback Joe Burrow a sense of relief. Further, Brown will provide a big boost in the running game.

Roster odds: 100%. It would be silly to cut a man after giving him all that guaranteed money.

