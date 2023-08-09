Bengals Training Camp: Wednesday open thread and daily question

After getting Tuesday off, the Cincinnati Bengals are back on the practice field today for their joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

For today’s daily question, we’re asking you: Who was the Bengals’ biggest snub from the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023? The only Bengals to make it were Joe Burrow (six), Ja’Marr Chase (39), and Trey Hendrickson (75).

What about guys like Tee Higgins, D.J. Reader, and Germaine Pratt? And should Burrow, Chase, and/or Hendrickson be ranked higher?

Come discuss it all in today's training camp open thread!

Please note that today’s camp practice is not open to the normal public. Instead, today is one of the exclusive practices for season-ticket holders and waitlist members, which you can read more about here.

Gates still open at 1:30 pm ET, with practice beginning at 2:15 pm ET.

Who Dey!!