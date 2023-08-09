Bengals News (8/9): Bengals petitioning to wear their white helmets more often

Bengals Release Uniform Schedule for 2023 Season

The schedule is set for the team and their jersey colors are as well. Check out what week the Bengals will wear each jersey.

Logan Wilson And Germaine Pratt Extend Their Run Into Conversation For NFL's Best Backer Tandem

"Ask them," said Bengals linebacker coach James Bettcher, the two-time NFL defensive coordinator who insists no other team has a tandem like his. "They write down how they're going to get better. 'Maybe my eyes, maybe my technique, or my fundamentals.' Constantly trying to sharpen."

Training Camp Report: New Bengals Tandem Of McPherson-Robbins Has Hold On Situations; Rookies Iosivas And Turner In Battle Of Talented Traits

With the Bengals hosting the Packers in a joint practice Wednesday on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in the run-up to Friday's preseason opener at Paycor Stadium (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), they backed off their regulars in a shortened 90-minute workout as special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons worked a practice centered on the kicking game.

Cincinnati Bengals Are Possibly Petitioning The NFL For Uniform Changes, Get Kay Adams To Announce White Helmet Date In 2023-24

The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled a white helmet last season. It’s objectively the best helmet in professional football. That’s not up for debate. And the team loves it so much, that they (maybe) requested the NFL make a change to its uniform policy. For now, though, it’s only guaranteed to see the field during Week 3, according to a Kay Adams-narrated video.

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Petitioning NFL to Change Uniform Rules

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are seemingly petitioning the NFL to wear their white helmets with the regular white uniforms, not just the white tiger alternates.

Five Players To Watch at Packers-Bengals Joint Practice

Typically, Packers coach Matt LaFleur has kept most of his starters on the sideline for the preseason games. That could change for at least the offense this year given the inexperience of quarterback Jordan Love and the receivers.

Top takeaways from first Bengals depth chart of the preseason

In preparation for a preseason-opening exhibition against the Green Bay Packers, the Bengals put out the chart mid-week and again remained almost mysterious with what it actually means.

Mike Hilton has simple answer to Odell Beckham’s Bengals hot take

Beckham, talking about his performance with the Los Angeles Rams during the Super Bowl two years ago, effectively said he would have gone for 200-plus yards in a 20-plus-point win if he hadn’t suffered an injury against the Bengals in that game.

With DC Lou Anarumo, the Bengals are ready to go all the way

Over the past two seasons Anarumo had a 9–4 record against Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Josh Allen. In those games, his unit allowed 21.9 points per game. In the postseason, Cincinnati went 3–2 against those foes while never allowing more than 24 points, a showcase of remarkable consistency.

Would Bengals be fine if Joe Burrow misses first five weeks of regular season?

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out several weeks (which means “several weeks”) after straining a calf early in camp. Recently, receiver Ja’Marr Chase suggested that the Bengals will be fine even if Burrow misses a large chunk of the regular season.

Around the league

Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'I put my foot in my mouth' with Eric Bieniemy comments

"I basically told him I put my foot in my mouth," he said. "I think what I said wasn't as clear as it needed to be. I think the understanding of it is just the fact that I think everybody's making, in my opinion, a little bit more than needs to be made of this. Because again, the results are what you're looking for on the field, and so far, the last couple days have been outstanding. I think Eric has done a great job of communicating his message now that guys have opened up, talked with him, he's opened up to them. It's been a great bit of growth the last couple of days that guys are starting to have the a-ha moments."

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Eagles remain on top in preseason; Aaron Rodgers-led Jets check in at No. 8

First off, I'm honored to follow in the very large footsteps of my colleague, Dan Hanzus, who has handed over the NFL.com Power Rankings baton after a long run as its caretaker. Also, it will look a bit different, I suspect, from other power rankings -- at least the preseason version. I know how much annual shakeup there is in this league, so there will be no fear here in placing some teams higher or lower than you might see them elsewhere. And when the games start up for real, we'll cross off our list, one by one, and start over. Every single week.

Commanders' Chase Young: 'I'm feeling explosive again' entering pivotal 2023 season

Following a seven-sack rookie campaign in 2020, during which Young appeared to be just scratching the surface of his potential, the former No. 2 overall pick suffered an ACL tear in Week 9, 2021. Despite optimism that he could return early last season, Young played in only the final three tilts.

Packers RB AJ Dillon looking to be more punishing against defenses in 2023

"I think I just really need to play just a little bit more -- it's hard to put a word on it -- but like passionate," Dillon said, via the Associated Press. "I think I need to go out there and just play a little bit more reckless, so not trying to play perfect, not trying to play perfect football. Nobody does. Just kind of go out there and for a lack of words, kind of make defenses feel me."