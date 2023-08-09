 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals Training Camp: Twitter recap of joint practice with Packers

It feels real!

By Drew Garrison
NFL: AUG 03 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals got to line up against players in other helmets as they opened their joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

Joint practices provide a different look for the players, and as we saw last year, it could bring some fireworks.

Here is a look at some of the news and highlights of the day.

To start off, head coach Zac Taylor met with the media and gave the same basic update on Joe Burrow’s calf injury.

Taylor also mentioned that a good amount of starters won’t be playing Friday night against Green Bay.

Taylor did provide a positive update on guard Alex Cappa as he deals with a lower body injury.

Logan Wilson was also not practicing today. This may be a rest day or something else that the coaches are being cautious with. We will update you if there is any new information.

We got our first look at Burrow back on the practice field in street clothes. He has not attended since suffering the calf strain.

It looks like Jonah Williams’ transition to right tackle is going well. Facing Preston Smith is a good test for the fifth-year tackle making the switch to the right side.

Good news for the Bengals defense, specifically the note about communication on the back end, given two new starting safeties set for Week 1.

Unfortunately, it didn’t appear the same for the offense. Joe Goodberry notes that the Bengals offense struggled. Granted, they are without their franchise quarterback.

Another strong showing for rookie punter Brad Robbins.

The offensive line depth is an area to keep an eye on. It looks like D’Ante Smith and Hakeem Adeniji had strong days.

DJ Turner appeared to continue his streak of impressive practices.

Looks like Mike Hilton made a nice play on Christian Watson, and then the Bengals offense found some life!

Tee Higgins did not go up against the Packers in practice.

It looks like there were a couple of dust ups, which is to be expected. They both involved the Packers’ Elgton Jenkins, who was pulled from practice after the second altercation with D.J. Reader.

Looks like Trey Hendrickson had himself a good day!

More reports of a strong day for the Bengal defense.

