Bengals Training Camp: Twitter recap of joint practice with Packers

Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals got to line up against players in other helmets as they opened their joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

Joint practices provide a different look for the players, and as we saw last year, it could bring some fireworks.

Here is a look at some of the news and highlights of the day.

Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow is making progress but timeline hasn’t changed.



Pushed him a few times on the timeline.



By season opener? By week five?



“Several weeks” from end of July. #Bengals @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 9, 2023

To start off, head coach Zac Taylor met with the media and gave the same basic update on Joe Burrow’s calf injury.

Zac Taylor says a high number of starters won’t play on Friday night in the first preseason game #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 9, 2023

Taylor also mentioned that a good amount of starters won’t be playing Friday night against Green Bay.

Zac says they're being cautious with Cappa, will give him a few extra days to recover. Sounds like they're hoping he's good to go Sunday for practice. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) August 9, 2023

Taylor did provide a positive update on guard Alex Cappa as he deals with a lower body injury.

Logan Wilson not dressing today — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 9, 2023

Logan Wilson was also not practicing today. This may be a rest day or something else that the coaches are being cautious with. We will update you if there is any new information.

We got our first look at Burrow back on the practice field in street clothes. He has not attended since suffering the calf strain.

Jonah Williams looked really good in his reps vs Preston Smith — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 9, 2023

It looks like Jonah Williams’ transition to right tackle is going well. Facing Preston Smith is a good test for the fifth-year tackle making the switch to the right side.

The Bengals defense has been the clear winner of the day so far.



A lot of splash plays where a Bengals defender gets to celebrate a stop. The speed on their defense really stands out, and the communication on the back end is clearly working. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 9, 2023

Good news for the Bengals defense, specifically the note about communication on the back end, given two new starting safeties set for Week 1.

Bengals offense cannot move the ball against the Packers defense so far. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 9, 2023

Unfortunately, it didn’t appear the same for the offense. Joe Goodberry notes that the Bengals offense struggled. Granted, they are without their franchise quarterback.

Another strong showing for rookie punter Brad Robbins.

D’Ante Smith, Adeniji strong in 1-on-1s. Terrific balance. Great balance also from Jonah on right side. Jackson Carman struggled vs. Packers 1st rounder Lukas Van Ness. Cody Ford also beaten twice — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 9, 2023

The offensive line depth is an area to keep an eye on. It looks like D’Ante Smith and Hakeem Adeniji had strong days.

Watching #Bengals D vs Packers O. Logan Wilson not practicing today.



DJ Turner continues to make plays with 2s and 1s — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 9, 2023

DJ Turner appeared to continue his streak of impressive practices.

Mike Hilton with a nice pass breakup on Christian Watson in the red zone for the defense. Trevor Siemian finds Tyler Boyd in the back of the end zone for a touchdown a few seconds later #Bengals — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 9, 2023

Looks like Mike Hilton made a nice play on Christian Watson, and then the Bengals offense found some life!

Tee Higgins hasn’t participated in the team portion of practice today against the Packers — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 9, 2023

Tee Higgins did not go up against the Packers in practice.

Fight between Bengals D and Packers O. Couldn’t see who was at center.

They’re having a hard time separating them — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 9, 2023

DJ Reader and Elgton Jenkins just got into it. Jenkins slapped Reader’s helmet. — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 9, 2023

Apparently Elgton Jenkins was getting dominated by DJ Reader and got mad and smacked his helmet — DB (@bengalsdrake) August 9, 2023

It looks like there were a couple of dust ups, which is to be expected. They both involved the Packers’ Elgton Jenkins, who was pulled from practice after the second altercation with D.J. Reader.

Bump. Sack No. 2 on Hendrickson against Love https://t.co/iLkwJpiSVF — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 9, 2023

Looks like Trey Hendrickson had himself a good day!

The Bengals first team defense just had the exact type of practice that Lou Anarumo was probably looking for.



The best practice I’ve seen from DJ Reader and Mike Hilton. Big plays across the D-line. Turnovers. No big plays down the field except one deep ball against Turner.… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 9, 2023

More reports of a strong day for the Bengal defense.